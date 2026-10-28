  1. Politics
Oct 28, 2026, 9:22 AM

Iran, Vietnam stress expanding coop. in state auditing

Iran, Vietnam stress expanding coop. in state auditing

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – A delegation from the Supreme Audit Court of Iran met with the President of the Supreme Audit Court of Vietnam on the sidelines of an international summit in Hanoi.

A delegation from the Supreme Audit Court of the Islamic Republic of Iran met with Nguyen Huu Van, Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam on the sidelines of the international conference "Supreme Audit Institutions in a Changing World" in Hanoi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, developing technical and specialized interactions, and expanding the exchange of knowledge and experience between the two supreme audit institutions.

The meeting took place on the first day of the summit, as part of the bilateral consultations held between the heads and senior representatives of the supreme audit institutions of the participating countries. The summit is currently underway, attended by senior officials from supreme audit institutions representing various nations, including Egypt, India, China, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Brazil, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Laos, Nepal, and Myanmar.

MNA/6992258

News ID 248988
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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