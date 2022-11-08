Iran to expand auditing ties with several intl. organizations

Senior President of the Supreme Audit Court (SAC) of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash in a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart called for deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries in the field of government auditing.

Bazrpash met and held talks with José Tavares, Director-General at the Tribunal de Contas de Portugal on the sidelines of the 24th INTOSAI General Assembly in Brazil.

Tavares, in the meeting, said that the Portuguese Court of Audits is fully prepared to improve cooperation and interaction with the Supreme Audit Court of the Islamic Republic of Iran to an acceptable level.

He also called for exchanging experts and audit committees and signing a memorandum of understanding between the two countries of Iran and Portugal.

Bazrpash also met and held talks with Pamela Monroe-Ellis, the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (CAROSAI).

During the meeting, Bazarpash proposed to increase cooperation between the two sides in various areas of government audit, especially environmental audit, and cooperation between the two courts.

Monroe, for her part, raised her concerns about environmental monitoring and expressed hope that the relations between the two courts will expand and develop in all fields.

In a separate meeting with Nik Abdul Majid, the Auditor General of Malaysia, Mehrdad Bazrpash called for defining joint projects between the two Iranian and Malaysian organizations and establishing the organization of the court of audits of Islamic Countries.

The Malaysian side, for his part, announced his official approval of the Iranian side's demand.

