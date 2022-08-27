Iran, Belarus sign MoU on joint coop.

On the sidelines of the 9th meeting of the ECOSAI organization in Kazakhstan, Senior President of the Supreme Audit Court (SAC) of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash and the Director of the Financial Monitoring Department of the State Control Committee of the Republic of Belarus Vasily Gerasimov signed an MoU on joint cooperation between the two countries in 13 clauses and for a period of five years.

Bazrpash said in the meeting that the Supreme Audit Courts of Iran and the State Control Committee of the Republic of Belarus can help the two governments to increase economic relations.

Referring to the sanction imposed on the countries, he added that the two countries can put neutralization of sanctions on their joint agenda with better coordination.

One of the ways to neutralize the sanctions is that the countries which faced cruel sanctions to be united against the countries which impose sanctions on the others, he noted.

Bazrpash termed the signing of the memorandum with Belarus as the first action of the financial regulatory bodies.

Vasily Gerasimov, for his part, criticized the cruel sanctions against the two countries.

