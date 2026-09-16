Iran, Russia emphasize developing audit cooperation

The high-level Iranian audit and parliamentary delegation visited the Russian capital of Moscow on Wednesday at the invitation of Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of Russia Boris Yuryevich Kovalchuk.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral relations and issues of the mutual interest.

Supreme Audit Court of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Ahmadreza Dastgheib expounded on the measures taken in the field of digitizing audit processes and leveraging modern technologies and smart solutions to enhance efficiency.

He also emphasized the continuation and expansion of specialized meetings between experts from both countries to facilitate the exchange of experiences and the development of specialized knowledge in the field of government auditing.

Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of Russia Boris Yuryevich Kovalchuk, for his part, hailed the presence of the Iranian delegation in Russia, emphasizing the significance of the friendly ties between the two countries.

Emphasized the importance of cooperation and the exchange of experience between the two countries regarding the detection of irregularities, process optimization, cost reduction, and the management and mitigation of financial risks, Kovalchuk outlined the experiences of the Accounts Chamber of Russia in this regard.

Turning to the sanctions affecting both countries, he emphasized the necessity of expanding cooperation between Iran and Russia to counter the impact of illegal sanctions, stating that deepening bilateral relations and cooperation is of particular importance under such circumstances.

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