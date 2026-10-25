Hormuz management to never return to pre-war era: Araghchi

He made the remarks during the inauguration ceremony of the documentation center and museum of martyred diplomat Kamal Kharrazi, who was assassinated in a terrorist US-Israeli strike earlier this year.

He said that fundamental and strategic changes have taken place in West Asia and that nothing will be the same as it was before the 40-day imposed war (also known as the Ramadan war).

“For decades, the Strait of Hormuz has remained open, and neither Iran nor Oman, the two coastal states bordering the waterway, has imposed any restrictions on maritime traffic. On the contrary, both countries have helped ensure security and safety and protect the marine environment,” he added.

“However, the current war has changed everything. We must acknowledge that new realities have emerged. The shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same as before, nor will the Strait be managed as it was in the past.”

Iran restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz in response to the criminal US-Israeli aggression that began on February 28.

On June 17, Tehran and Washington signed aPakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), whose Article 5 places responsibility for reopening and managing the Strait squarely in Iran’s hands.

However, Washington attempted to undermine Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait and imposed a naval blockade in violation of the war-ending deal, prompting Tehran to declare the vital global energy chokepoint closed to all traffic.

Additionally, in his remarks, the foreign minister said that if the aggressors have any sense of reason, they will not try another military assault against the Iranian nation, noting, “They’ve tried twice, and they’ve seen the results.”

The US and the Israeli regime waged their first criminal war against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second aggression began on February 28, 2026, and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.

In both wars, Iran’s resistance and successful retaliatory operations forced the aggressors to accept a ceasefire.

Araghchi also stressed that regional security must be ensured by the countries of the region themselves, without relying on or requiring the presence of foreign forces.

Iran and the regional states should live together in peace, without foreign interference, he said. “This is the only way to achieve peace, security, and stability in our region.”

Iran maintains relations with all the Persian Gulf countries while working to reach a shared understanding on a new regional security framework, he continued, Press TV reported.

“Our neighborliness policy is based on peaceful coexistence with our neighbors… Another important point is that, in our view, all regional issues are interconnected. It is not possible to have war and conflict in one part of the region while expecting peace and calm in another.”

“That is why, in all our negotiations with the US side, mediated by Pakistan, Qatar and other friendly countries, we have emphasized that any end to the war must encompass all fronts and bring an end to hostilities on every front. Otherwise, we will not see stability in the region.”

MNA