Ghalibaf reiterates warning to US about heavy costs of war

In a post on his account on X, Ghalibaf shared an image inspired by American popular culture, stressing that the belief that a war with Iran would benefit the United States was mistaken. He said such a decision would bring at least 10 negative consequences for the country.

Among the potential consequences, he cited a stock market crash, downed fighter jets, rising government debt, higher inflation and an increase in the number of US military personnel killed.

Ghalibaf also said that choosing the path of war was not inevitable, but warned that if the United States made that choice, it would have to bear all the consequences.

He concluded his message by urging Americans to “break this artificial Matrix” and walk away from what he described as a bitter and fruitless course of action.

MNA