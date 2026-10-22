Iran ready for next war phase, Rezaei warns

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, warned that any action against Iran carries a cost.

In an interview with the Drop Site News, Rezaei said everyone should know that action against Iran has a cost. If diplomacy can create this understanding, Iran prefers diplomacy, but if war continues, Iran has the necessary tools to keep responding.

Rezaei said Iran did not use all its capabilities in previous stages. It introduced more capabilities into operations in proportion to the intensity of the war and is ready for the next stage.

He said continuation of the current situation will carry strategic consequences, including that energy markets will not calm for up to three years. The continuation of the war has changed the dynamics of relations in Iran's favor, as Persian Gulf states are rapidly redefining their relations with Iran.

Rezaei also said Arab countries on the Persian Gulf have come to believe that the US army cannot even defend its own bases, while those same countries expected the United States to defend them.

MNA