Iranian people not to give in to US threats or pressures

Speaking at the open session of the parliament on Sunday, he stressed that Iranian nation will not be intimidated by the United States.

“Iranian people will not give in to the US military threats or pressures under any circumstances,” Ghalibaf underlined.

“Until the US changes its behavior, stops its bullying and makes good on its broken commitments, its claims will have no credibility,” he said, adding, “We will deliver an unimaginable response to any violation of Iran’s territorial integrity.”

It was the US that miscalculated and plunged itself into a quagmire by waging war against Iran, the speaker continued.

Now, it is up to the Americans to take the necessary steps to get themselves out, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior parliamentarian pointed to the US efforts to exert pressure on Iran, noting that Americans imagine that by employing certain media-based pressure tactics or military threats, they can force this great nation to submit, failing to realize that the Iran of today is not the Iran of the humiliating Pahlavi era. Rather, it is an impregnable fortress of self-belief, defensive capability, and ironclad resolve, which will never permit any foreign power to dictate terms regarding the honor of this land.

“We will not be intimidated, and we are prepared to deliver a crushing response, beyond what our enemies could ever imagine, to any act of aggression against the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of a greater Iran. Threats of large-scale war or assassination will not cause the Iranian nation to back down from their inalienable rights and interests,” the Iranian Parliament speaker maintained.

MNA/ 6989070