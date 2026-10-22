Iran better placed for asymmetric war

Major General Amir Hatami, commander-in-chief of the Iranian Army, made the remarks during a visit to one of the army's combat attack drone production centers.

Hatami said Iran gained important experience in the two recent imposed wars, including that the enemy cannot be trusted even slightly and that efforts must continue to increase readiness.

He said unmanned weapons, from drones and unmanned vessels to micro-aircraft, have found much broader uses with different missions and hold a special place in Iran's defense approach.

Hatami said Iran is specially active in producing, distributing and maintaining these weapons, and that necessary training has been given to forces who have very good skills. He said Iran can say it has reached good maturity in drones and unmanned systems generally.

He said parts of Iran's equipment and facilities were damaged in recent wars, but the enemy imagined Iran does not distinguish between symmetric and asymmetric warfare. Part of the army's equipment belonged and still belongs to symmetric warfare, but a large part relates to asymmetric warfare. Iran needs special readiness for asymmetric warfare and has worked and prepared for it, he said.

Hatami stressed the readiness of all four branches of the Iranian Army.

MNA