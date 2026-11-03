Iran to never give in to US excessive demands: Ghalibaf

Speaking in the today’s open session of the parliament on Wednesday, the speaker emphasized that the US hostility toward Iran stems from nation’s resistance to Washington’s expansionist aims.

“Iran will never surrender; resistance has driven US, Israel into desperation,” the senior parliamentarian reiterated.

Stating that the root of the United States' deep-rooted hostility towards the Iranian nation lies in the people's resistance against that country's excessive demands, Ghalibaf noted that heroic Iranian nation has transformed its pursuit of independence into an aspiration for other freedom-seeking nations across the world.

The steadfastness and resistance of noble people of the country has driven the criminal Zionist regime and the US government to a state of frustration, he continued.

“Iran has delivered a strong, rational response to US side; the ball is now in Washington’s court,” the lawmaker underlined.

“Accordingly, our military and strategic response to any enemy miscalculation will be unpredictable in a way that we will spell an end to their erroneous calculations and [destroy] all their material and non-material assets,” he said.

Any potential enemy attack will trigger an “unpredictable” military and strategic response, he stated, noting, "Islamic Republic is prepared to confront any new aggression and will not limit its response to geographical boundaries."

The Americans and their regional cohorts have realized, through the two recent imposed wars waged against Iran, that the era of excessive demands has come to an end, the Iranian parliament speaker maintained.

The United States, since rising to power, has sought and will continue to seek to devour Iran. In the past, this goal was pursued through subservient puppet rulers. Today, faced with the steadfastness of a united and independent Iranian nation, the United States employs the tools of military, economic, and cognitive warfare, Ghalibaf added.

MNA/ 6998280