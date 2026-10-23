  1. Economy
Oct 23, 2026, 9:47 AM

Oil prices exceed $114 a barrel amid escalated war on Iran

Oil prices exceed $114 a barrel amid escalated war on Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Oil prices continued continued to rise to above $114 bpd amid persistent concerns over disruptions to global energy markets as a result of continued US and Zioinst regime aggression on Iran.

Brent crude briefly climbed to $114 a barrel. Around five months ago, in mid-May, the benchmark had risen above $114 and reached $112 a few days later. It had not returned to these price levels since then.

The latest surge in oil prices comes as economic analysts warn that prices above $110 a barrel could intensify pressure on the U.S. economy. U.S. crude oil prices have also climbed above $100 a barrel, raising concerns about higher energy costs and mounting inflationary pressures.

MNA

News ID 248827

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