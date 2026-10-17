  1. Politics
Oct 18, 2026, 1:13 AM

IRGC spox. lambasts Washington for "Mother of Bombs" threat

IRGC spox. lambasts Washington for "Mother of Bombs" threat

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – A spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has slammed the US President Donald Trump for using the sacred term 'mother' for a bomb to threaten Iran.

In a message on Saturday, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi said the future belongs to a nation that turns the enemies’ “biggest” threats into a subject of public humor.

Accoridng to the Press TV EN website, the statement comes amid reports that the US military has developed strike plans that could involve using the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), also known as the “mother of all bombs,” against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites if President Donald Trump orders a resumption of combat operations.

The potential use of the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal would mark a significant escalation in the war between Tehran and Washington.

However, officials familiar with military planning discussions say questions remain over whether the weapon would help achieve US strategic objectives.

MNA

News ID 248658

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