‘Father of Iranian missiles’ ready to hit enemy energy sites

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, a senior adviser to the IRGC commander-in-chief, made the remarks on Sunday while addressing thousands of participants in the “Sacrifice for Iran” campaign in the northern city of Sari.

“We have readied the father of our missiles, and should the enemy make any misstep, its attack is doomed to failure, and there will be no way out for them,” he said, according to Press TV EN website.

The “father of our missiles” remark was a direct rhetorical counter to US President Donald Trump’s public threat to use the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast—commonly known as the “mother of all bombs”—against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear sites.

“In case of any miscalculation, all infrastructure platforms and energy investments belonging to the aggressors in the region will be within operational range, and their security will be directly jeopardized,” Naqdi said.

He added that the Iranian armed forces had displayed high missile capabilities and deterrence in response to US military threats, enabling them to deliver a decisive response to any act of aggression.

Naqdi emphasized that Iran’s power and victories stem not primarily from military hardware but from the strong presence and readiness of the Iranian people.

The IRGC commander said the nation’s preparedness and resistance had prevented ground incursions and forced hostile vessels to retreat by 1,000 kilometers at sea.

Naqdi: Trump’s threats amount to admission of defeat against Iran

Elsewhere in his speech, Naqdi said US President Donald Trump’s recent statements about running out of patience and threatening tougher action against Iran were an “open admission of defeat” against the Iranian people.

He added that such remarks contradict Washington's claims of victory, saying that a side that claims to have won would not speak of having exhausted its patience.

Responding to US threats involving advanced weapons, including the “mother of all bombs,” the IRGC commander said 14-ton bombs had been dropped on Iran during the 12-day war, but some failed to detonate and were subsequently seized by Iranian forces.

Iran now possesses samples of the weapons in addition to the country that manufactured them, he explained.

MNA