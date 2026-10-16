Heavy cost for US to return to confrontation with Iran

The experience of recent conflicts has demonstrated that possessing advanced weaponry and massive firepower does not necessarily equate to achieving strategic objectives. Factors such as depletion of military stockpiles, damage to military equipment, need to procure replacement ammunition, and Iran’s capacity to restore its defensive capabilities all serve to complicate the White House’s calculations regarding a potential re-engagement in military confrontation with powerful Iran.

In a report citing the financial and military costs of past US strikes against Iran, the British newspaper “The Times” highlights the significant strain this conflict has placed on Washington’s military resources. According to the report, US expenditures have exceeded $43 billion in this war, dozens of American aircraft have sustained damage, and the US stockpiles of interceptor missiles have come under pressure. Regardless of the final assessment of the conflict's military outcomes, these figures indicate that sustaining large-scale operations against Iran requires substantial financial and material resources, the resources that cannot be replaced or replenishment in the short term is impossible.

The significance of this issue becomes even greater when the direct costs of military operations are weighed alongside their strategic consequences. In military calculations, the number of attacks carried out or the volume of ammunition expended is not, in itself, the definitive measure of victory. What truly matters is the ratio between the costs incurred and the objectives intended to be achieved through those expenditures. If a military operation entails the extensive use of ammunition and damage to equipment, yet fails to eliminate the adversary’s capacity to continue their resistance, persisting with the same approach may simply lead to mounting costs with no guarantee that the desired outcome will ever be attained.

Erosion of Military Stockpiles: Washington’s Hidden Challenge

One of the most significant consequences of a military conflict is the strain placed on stockpiles of weapons and ammunition. The extensive use of interceptor missiles to counter threats from missiles and drones, particularly when attacks are sustained, can deplete ready-to-use stockpiles, thereby increasing the need for production and resupply. This issue is of particular importance to the United States. In addition to its military commitments in West Asia, Washington must also ensure its forces remain prepared to address potential crises in other parts of the world.

Replenishing arms stockpiles is not merely a matter of securing funding. The production of certain advanced systems and the ammunition they utilize requires complex supply chains, specialized raw materials, and specialized industrial capacity. However, even if new budget allocations are made, rapidly replacing expended stocks is not necessarily feasible. The higher the rate of ammunition consumption in a conflict, the greater pressure placed on production schedules, the prioritization of arms deliveries, and the allocation of resources toward other military missions.

Under such circumstances, Washington’s decision to launch a new round of strikes is not limited merely to an assessment of operational capability; rather, it must also account for the opportunity cost of expending munitions and the subsequent impact on US military readiness. In other words, every missile used in an operation must be evaluated within the context of the United States’ broader defense requirements.

Iran’s Capacity for Recovery and Difficulty of Achieving a Definitive Outcome

On the other side of this equation lies Iran’s capacity to maintain and restore its defensive capabilities. In a report, “The Times” notes that, despite military attacks and pressures, Iran has managed to recover a portion of its missile and drone capabilities. This is significant from the perspective of military calculations, as the effectiveness of an offensive operation depends, to a large extent, on the degree of its lasting impact on the adversary’s capabilities.

If military strikes fail to permanently dismantle a nation’s defensive capacity, inflicting damage at a specific point in time does not necessarily equate to eliminating that nation’s ability to continue its resistance. The potential to repair equipment, restore certain operational capabilities, and maintain the capacity to produce or deploy weaponry can alter the conflict’s equation over time. In such a scenario, the aggressor may be compelled to repeatedly expend further munitions and equipment to sustain military pressure—all while the ultimate outcome of this process remains uncertain. The strategic implication is clear: as long as the adversary retains the ability to continue resisting, one cannot conclude that their defensive capacity has been exhausted based solely on the volume of attacks carried out.

Why could a renewed attack be more costly?

The United States re-engaging in a confrontation with Iran could trigger a repeat of that same costly cycle. New operations would require ammunition, logistics equipment, fuel supplies, the movement of troops, and the protection of military bases and facilities. Should equipment sustain damage or the scope of the conflict expand, costs would rise accordingly. Furthermore, a prolonged crisis could impact energy markets and economic expectations, extending the repercussions well beyond the military battlefield.

On the other hand, the United States must also consider the possibility of a prolonged conflict and the need to remain prepared for unforeseen scenarios. Military operations might begin with limited objectives, but reciprocal responses and shifting conditions could expand their scope. Under such circumstances, the final cost will not necessarily align with initial estimates.

The fundamental question for the White House is whether the costs of a new confrontation would yield commensurate gains. If the objective is to durably weaken Iran’s defensive capabilities, the persistence of its missile and drone capacities could make achieving this goal more difficult. Furthermore, if the aim is to compel Tehran to accede to Washington’s demands, it remains to be seen whether military pressure would truly lead to such an outcome, or if it would merely generate additional costs.

The White House’s Strategic Calculus Test

A report by “The Times” once again draws attention to the gap between military superiority and the achievement of strategic outcomes. Possessing extensive military capabilities enables the infliction of damage, but it does not, in itself, guarantee that the adversary will cease resistance or that the aggressor’s political objectives will be realized. When assessing a conflict, one must simultaneously consider the costs incurred, the resilience of the parties involved, and the extent to which objectives have been achieved.

For Washington, returning to a confrontation with Iran—without regard for the lessons of past costs—means re-entering a path with a predetermined outcome. The strain on U.S. military stockpiles, combined with Iran’s ability to restore parts of its defensive capabilities, suggests that repeating such attacks will not necessarily shift the equation in favor of the aggressor.

Ultimately, the primary challenge for the United States is not merely the capacity to launch a new operation, but the ability to achieve a sustainable outcome at a manageable cost. If previous strikes failed to realize Washington’s intended objectives, any decision to follow the same path requires a clear answer to the question: what will be different this time? Absent such an answer, a renewed attack risks becoming less of a solution to the crisis and more the beginning of another phase of resource depletion and escalating strategic costs for the United States.

MNA