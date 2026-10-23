US has suffered strategic defeats in war with Iran

In remarks published by Iranian media on Friday, Mohebbi said the enemy initially sought to change Iran’s political system and disintegrate the country, before dividing its objectives into 13 smaller goals, none of which it achieved.

He said the war has undermined Washington’s claim that its military presence in the region guaranteed security, noting that despite its large naval fleet and numerous regional bases, the United States had faced challenges in ensuring security and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC spokesman described the situation as a contradiction in US military doctrine, saying bases intended to provide security had instead become sources of insecurity.

He also said the war had called into question Washington’s claims of intelligence superiority and exposed the vulnerabilities of its intelligence centers and bases.

The targeting of US fighter jets, destruction of air defense systems and operations against American naval equipment, he added, had dealt a blow to the country’s claimed technological and military superiority.

Mohebbi further stated that the United States had suffered damage to its international standing, saying its reputation had already been affected by the Jeffrey Epstein case and had been further tarnished by the targeting of the Minab school and the killing of children.

He also pointed to the economic consequences of the war for the United States, citing rising fuel prices and the country’s need for raw materials, including aluminum, as signs of mounting economic difficulties.

Concluding his remarks, the IRGC spokesman praised the Iranian people’s resilience, saying their achievements during the period of resistance had been remarkable and deserved recognition.

MNA