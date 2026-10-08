Iran not to hand over uranium or abandon enrichment

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, spoke on Wednesday evening on the sidelines of the memorial ceremony for the mother of the head of the Planning and Budget Organisation.

"Enrichment is an inseparable part of the nuclear process and we will not abandon it under any circumstances. Can you not have the starting point of the process and then claim to have a nuclear industry? The nuclear industry is the driving engine of science and technology," he said.

He added that the Americans themselves, including the current president, have placed nuclear technology at the top of development priorities in their country's national development, national security and national defence documents, and that all countries are rapidly pursuing their nuclear programmes.

Eslami said, "These are deception and lies. What is certain is the progress of a nation. The Iranian nation is not a nation left behind; it is a first-rate nation and a talented nation."

"Iran is a country with great capacity. The right to progress and to the frontiers of knowledge is the right of the Iranian nation, and we will not back down."

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization stressed, "We will not hand over the uranium."

MNA