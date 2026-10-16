IRGC chief praises Iranian youth performance on intl. stages

country’s U-23 Greco-Roman wrestling team, Major General Ahmad Vahidi underlined that winning the title of championship serves as yet another clear testament to an enduring truth.

The Islamic Iran is a cradle for champions who, in every arena and every field, hoist the proud name of Iran to the very peaks of glory, Vahidi emphasized.

The IRGC commander praised Iranian youth for defending the country’s honor and flag both on the battlefield and in sports arenas, congratulating the national Greco-Roman wrestling team on its championship at the U23 World Championships in the US.

He said the wrestlers’ achievement demonstrated the ability, faith and determination of Iranian youth, who continue to bring honor to their country in international competitions.

Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team claimed the U23 world title with three gold medals, two bronze medals and 119 points.

General Vahidi said the team’s success reflected the efforts of the athletes, coaches and technical staff, as well as scientific management and purposeful planning. He noted that the wrestlers have turned the hard work of training and the challenges of competition into a source of national pride.

MNA