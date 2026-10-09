  1. Politics
Oct 10, 2026, 12:17 AM

Presidents of Iran, Turkmenistan meet in Ashgabat

Presidents of Iran, Turkmenistan meet in Ashgabat

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has met with his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit.

During the meeting on Friday, the two sides exchanged views on ways to develop and deepen mutual ties in various political, economic, and trade fields.

Pezeshkian and Berdimuhamedov also called for strengthening joint cooperation and stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of the agreed projects to expand bilateral ties.

They also exchanged views on regional cooperation and Caspian Sea-related issues, with both sides emphasizing the importance of strengthening cooperation among Caspian littoral states, protecting the sea’s environment, and developing joint interactions in line with the interests of the regional countries.

MNA

News ID 248445

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