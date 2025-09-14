  1. Economy
Iran's gas delivery to power plants rises by 2 bcm

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Iran increased natural gas delivery to its power plants by 2 billion cubic meters during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21), with total deliveries reaching 47.4 billion cubic meters.

According to the National Iranian Gas Company, from the start of the Iranian year on March 21 through Sept. 12, power plants received 47.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas. This marks an increase from the 45.4 billion cubic meters supplied during the same period last year.

The increased delivery comes as ensuring a stable electricity supply during the summer peak consumption period is a top national priority. Power plants are the largest consumers of natural gas during the warm season, while the residential and commercial sectors are the primary consumers in the winter. This year's growth indicates the gas industry has successfully met the rising demand from power generators.

Saeid Tavakoli, CEO of the NIGC, said on Aug. 9, "Currently, power plants are receiving gas at full capacity, and no gas-reliant power plant has faced a shortage this spring and summer."

A daily consumption record for power plants was also broken on Aug. 4, with usage reaching 312 million cubic meters.

