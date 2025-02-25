Iran’s daily sweet gas production peaks at 870 mcm: NIGC

The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Monday that the amount of refined gas it had injected into the country’s nationwide pipeline network reached 870 million cubic meters (mcm) a day earlier.

The NIGC said that households, businesses, and small industries across Iran had consumed some 606 mcm of the supply, an increase of 10% compared to the same day last year.

Iranian power plants were responsible for 149 mcm of the consumption, the company said, without elaborating on export figures or supplies delivered to large industries.

There was no information available on the amount of sour gas produced in Iran’s gas fields on Sunday.

However, authorities announced earlier this month that the daily production of sour gas had exceeded records of over 1 billion cubic meters with a major increase in output in South Pars, the world’s largest gas field which is shared between Iran and Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

The record levels of production and consumption of natural gas in Iran come amid a new cold wave that has swept through most of the country, pushing up demand for heating.

Government departments, schools and banks were ordered closed for a second day on Tuesday in the capital Tehran and many other cities to prevent any disruption to power supplies from electricity stations connected to the national gas grid.

