Iran slams Canada for backing US economic war

"On the very day the U.S. president, in blatant contempt for Canada’s sovereignty and independence, portrayed the entire country as part of the United States, Canada’s foreign and finance ministers chose to further appease their bullying neighbor—this time by targeting Iran with a statement that distorts every fact about the situation in our region," Baghaei wrote on X.

He noted that Canada knows full well that the Strait of Hormuz was open and secure before USrael launched a war of aggression against Iran on 28 February.

"Canada cannot credibly present itself as a champion of “peace and security,” “freedom of navigation,” and “international law” while simultaneously backing U.S. military aggression and Washington’s illegal, interventionist actions in our region," Baghaei added.

"If freedom of navigation is truly the issue, why does Canada - having itself experienced American bad faith and knowing that U.S. signatures are 'written in pencil' - choose to support U.S. military aggression and economic terrorism instead of calling for an end to American aggression, blockade, and economic warfare?"

"This is neither 'diplomacy' nor 'responsible statecraft'. It is a display of strategic confusion and submission to intimidation - a choice that will not even shield Canada itself from American bullying and aggression," he concluded.

MNA