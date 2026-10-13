Iran Army Navy built new weapons to target US vulnerabilities

Speaking in an interview, he stated that the powerful Armed Forces of the country have learned from the experience of recent wars, and the Army Navy has proceeded to produce new weaponry in compatible with the vulnerabilities and weaknesses of the enemy.

Enemies’ threats are nothing new, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently faced threats since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, the threats that have been voiced sometimes covertly and at other times openly.”

He claimed that following Iranian retaliatory strikes, adversaries have withdrawn significantly from Iran's maritime borders, now positioned at their greatest distance since the Iran-Iraq War.

Referring to the two wars imposed against Iran [June 13 and February 28], Rear Admiral Bamani added that the Army Navy, alongside the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has at times dealt heavy blows to the American enemy, have occasionally been acknowledged by the opposing side as well.

Following these blows, US forces have moved away from Iran's maritime borders and are now positioned at the greatest distance from them compared to previous periods, he stipulated.

The deputy commander of the Army Navy also addressed the issue of the naval blockade, stating that the government is pursuing strategies to counter this situation in the political and economic spheres.

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