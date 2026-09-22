Iran warns US over its military power, sustained deterrence

In comments at a ceremony honoring veterans of Iran’s Sacred Defense on Tuesday, Qalibaf said Iran’s military capabilities have reached a level enabling it to target any point it chooses with its missiles without limitations.

He made it clear that Iran would not surrender in the face of a hybrid confrontation involving economic, military and diplomatic pressures, adding, “We will never surrender, and we will not shut down the country. We will respond with power, just as we have done so far, and rendered the enemy incapable in all arenas.”

The Parliament speaker also addressed US President Donald Trump, saying, “Trump is facing a historic civilization and a national and religious resistance. He must know that he cannot impose his power on the Iranian nation and Armed Forces.”

Iran possesses “sustainable deterrence” and is capable of standing up to its adversaries, he stressed.

“Let the enemy know that negotiations are also an arena of struggle,” Ghalibaf said, adding that diplomacy does not mean surrender but rather “turning the power of the battlefield into a political achievement.”

MNA