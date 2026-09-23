  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Sep 23, 2026, 9:04 AM

Tehran hosts IRGC Ground Forces achievements exhibition

Tehran hosts IRGC Ground Forces achievements exhibition

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – An exhibition of the achievements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces opened Tuesday evening on Shahidan Sarbaz Boulevard in Tehran under the slogan "Labbayk Ya Khamenei."

The opening ceremony was attended by Brigadier General Ahmad Akhavan Mahdavi, coordination deputy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony in an interview with Defa Press, Akhavan Mahdavi said the aim of the exhibition is to explain and present the indigenous achievements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces.

Stressing domestic capacities for the country's progress, he said, "The insightful nation of Islamic Iran, with unity and solidarity between the people and officials, can powerfully traverse the path of the country's elevation."

MNA 

News ID 248005

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