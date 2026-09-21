US preparing sanctions on entire International Criminal Court

The Reuters news agency reported that the Trump administration has prepared sanctions against the entire International Criminal Court and plans to announce them soon.

The agency cited two sources familiar with the matter.

The US, which wants the ICC to drop its arrest warrants for Israeli regime's leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has already imposed sanctions on a number of judges and prosecutors.

Sanctions on the entire organisation, as well as entities that cooperate with it, could severely undermine the court’s work. The ICC’s registrar and president have warned that affected operations could include purchasing IT services and insurance, hiring investigators and carrying out everyday financial transactions, such as paying dozens of American employees.

MNA