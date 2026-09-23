Qatar slams Israel rejection of Gaza roadmap at UNGA meeting

He made the remarks during a closed-level meeting of heads of state and government convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sheikh Mohammed “emphasised the necessity for the international community to fulfil its responsibilities and to press Israel to meet its obligations under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and to halt its ongoing violations of the rights of the Palestinian people, in order to ensure the completion of the implementation of the roadmap, leading to the achievement of peace and stability in the Gaza Strip,” according to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Qatar’s “steadfast” support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinians’ right to an independent state based on the 1967 borders with East al-Quds as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution.

Israeli regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the 15-point plan in August, insisting Israeli forces would not ⁠⁠withdraw from Gaza until the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas ⁠⁠fully disarms.

MNA