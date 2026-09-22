Mamdani again calls for detaining Netanyahu in NYC

Mamdani's renwed call comes just days before the Israeli premier arrives in New York to speak at the UN General Assembly.

“When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, I have described him as I believe him to be — a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people,” the mayor told CNN after a cordial meeting with President Trump at Gracie Mansion Monday.

“I do believe that that is something that should be honored, because what we want to see, and we’ve been talking about this today, is a faith in our politics, a faith in accountability,” Mamdani said.

MNA