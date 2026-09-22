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Sep 22, 2026, 6:09 PM

Mamdani again calls for detaining Netanyahu in NYC

Mamdani again calls for detaining Netanyahu in NYC

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani renewed his call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be arrested for war crimes and accused him of visiting a “genocide” on Palestinians.

Mamdani's renwed call comes  just days before the Israeli premier arrives in New York to speak at the UN General Assembly.

“When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, I have described him as I believe him to be — a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people,” the mayor told CNN after a cordial meeting with President Trump at Gracie Mansion Monday.

“I do believe that that is something that should be honored, because what we want to see, and we’ve been talking about this today, is a faith in our politics, a faith in accountability,” Mamdani said.

MNA

News ID 247982

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