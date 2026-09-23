Iran FM meets Swiss, Italian counterparts in New York

Araghchi, who arrived in New York at the head of a diplomatic delegation on Monday afternoon, held separate meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

In his meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the two sides held talks and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international developments. No further details were immediately released.

In his meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iran and Switzerland as well as regional and international developments.

Araghchi set out Iran's positions on regional developments following U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran and the continuation of interventionist measures, the naval blockade and economic war against the Iranian people. He stressed the responsibility of all countries to protect the UN Charter and international law, especially the principle of the prohibition of the use of force.

Referring to U.S.-Israeli war crimes committed against Iran during the military aggressions of the past year and a half, he underlined the Islamic Republic of Iran's determination to defend its security and national sovereignty decisively.

Araghchi noted America's repeated violations, including its breach of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and its escalation of aggressive actions against Iran, and reminded the international community of its responsibility to hold the United States accountable for the consequences of its wrongful acts.

The foreign minister also cited flagrant violations of humanitarian law by the United States and the Zionist regime and the commission of numerous war crimes, including the Minab and Lamard disasters. He stressed the duty of all states party to the 1949 Geneva Conventions to punish war criminals in accordance with the fundamental rule of "respecting and ensuring respect for international humanitarian law."

He warned that indifference to genocide and war crimes, and continued impunity for the criminals, would have very broad consequences for the entire world and all countries.

The two sides also discussed Iran-Switzerland cooperation to help strengthen peace and stability in the region.

MNA