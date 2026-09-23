US economic terrorism must stop: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger met Tuesday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly session in New York.

The two sides discussed the most important international and regional developments, as well as bilateral issues of interest to both countries.

Araghchi detailed current developments in the region, describing the insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption of shipping as the direct result of aggressive actions by the United States and the Zionist regime. He stressed that restoring shipping security in the region requires an end to America's destabilising actions and economic terrorism.

The foreign minister also referred to the continuation of the genocide of Palestinians and flagrant violations of international law by the Israeli regime, as well as the Zionist regime's continued aggression against Lebanon and other countries in the region. He stressed the responsibility of all countries, especially European countries, to stop any support for the occupying regime and to end its impunity.

MNA