US, Israel must sooner accept a region from of their evil

In a Monday statement issued on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week, marking the 46th anniversary of the beginning of the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran(1980-1988), the IRGC described the Sacred Defense as a "brilliant and golden chapter in the generation of national will and unity" and a "strategic school for defense power generation and deterrence."

The IRGC emphasized that the powerful Armed Forces, with full readiness and strategic intelligence, stand with their fingers on the trigger, prepared to deliver decisive and devastating responses to the aggressor enemy.

"Sacred Defense was beyond a military event; it was a workshop for generating social capital, national cohesion, and strategic self-belief," the statement read.

"It taught the Iranian nation that true power lies in the depth of faith, unity of word, and the bond between leadership and the people. This teaching has today transformed into a smart and multi-layered defense system that transcends geographical borders and creates deterrence in cognitive, cyber, economic, and strategic domains."

The statement added, "Strategic management of the Strait of Hormuz, breaking the glory of arrogant, anti-human, and satanic powers, and exposing the inability of the domination-seeking and terrorist American regimes have become undeniable facts. The world after these battles is a different world, a world in which the oppressed nations have come to believe in their capabilities, and the arrogant powers have been placed on a downward slope."

MNA