Algerian interior minister receives President Pezeshkian

During a brief stop at Algiers Airport on the way to New York, President Masoud Pezehskian of Iran was received by Algerian Interior Minister on Tuesday.

The Iranian President left Tehran for the American city of New York earlier on Tuesday to attend the UN General Assembly meeting.

Addressing the journalists before departing for the USA, President Pezeshkian said the aim of his trip is to convey Iranian nation’s grievances, strength to the world and defend the oppressed Iraninan people's legitimate rights.

MNA/IRN86271387