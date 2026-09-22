  1. Politics
Sep 22, 2026, 4:13 PM

Algerian interior minister receives President Pezeshkian

Algerian interior minister receives President Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Algeria's Interior Minister welcomed President Masoud Pezeshkian in Algeria while he was en route to New York.

During a brief stop at Algiers Airport on the way to New York, President Masoud Pezehskian of Iran was received by Algerian Interior Minister on Tuesday.

The Iranian President left Tehran for the American city of New York earlier on Tuesday to attend the UN General Assembly meeting.

Addressing the journalists before departing for the USA, President Pezeshkian said the aim of his trip is to convey Iranian nation’s grievances, strength to the world and defend the oppressed Iraninan people's legitimate rights.

MNA/IRN86271387

News ID 247980

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