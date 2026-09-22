Iran, Qatar FMs meet in New York

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in New York.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, September 22, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Earlier on the day, Araghchi also held separate meetings with Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in New York.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York under the theme, “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

The US government, in yet another hostile act, has refused to issue visas to some members of President Pezeshkian’s delegation, including his media team.

MNA