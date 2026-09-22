Iran lambastes US who blames Iran for rising fuel price: spox

In a post on his X account late on Tuesday, Baghaei wrote, “U.S. officials blame Iran for rising fuel prices, as if the public's memory is short enough to forget who actually initiated the war of aggression, and whose actions created the crisis that led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption of commercial shipping.”

This isn't a new trick, though. In 1939, Hitler similarly framed his invasion of Poland as a defensive action. When the instigator of an unlawful 'war of choice' blames the victim for the fallout, should this be viewed as 'strategic brilliance', or is it simply a textbook symptom of "The March of Folly"?!

MNA