  1. Politics
Sep 22, 2026, 8:33 AM

Iran lambastes US who blames Iran for rising fuel price: spox

Iran lambastes US who blames Iran for rising fuel price: spox

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has lashed out at the US officials who blame Iran for rising the fuel prices on the international stage, emphasizing tha the US is the prime cause for skyrocketing oil prices.

In a post on his X account late on Tuesday, Baghaei wrote, “U.S. officials blame Iran for rising fuel prices, as if the public's memory is short enough to forget who actually initiated the war of aggression, and whose actions created the crisis that led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption of commercial shipping.”

This isn't a new trick, though. In 1939, Hitler similarly framed his invasion of Poland as a defensive action. When the instigator of an unlawful 'war of choice' blames the victim for the fallout, should this be viewed as 'strategic brilliance', or is it simply a textbook symptom of "The March of Folly"?!

MNA

News ID 247961

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News