Shooting injures at least 5 outside school in western Turkey

One of the wounded was in critical condition and ​the assailant had fled the scene, NTV ⁠said.

The ⁠shooting took place ⁠at around ​8:00 a.m local time (0500 GMT), the broadcaster ​added. The ⁠motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the US News reported.

"A report was received regarding gunfire in the vicinity ⁠of the Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian ⁠High School in our Turgutlu district," the Manisa governor's office said on X.

Two deadly school shootings in April caused outrage in Turkey and prompted officials to implement new security measures for the ⁠2026-2027 academic year, including tighter gun controls.

Before then, the country had not had a history of such ​attacks.

MNA