China opposes ‘illegal’ US sanctions on Iran airlines

Bessent told CNBC that “all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world” in a matter of days under the weight of American sanctions, as the Trump administration seeks to ramp up pressure on Tehran, according to AFP.

“China consistently opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law or authorization from the UN Security Council,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference.

China had previously criticized the new US law—signed late Friday by President Donald Trump—that intensifies sanctions against Russia and expands trade measures against Iran.

MNA