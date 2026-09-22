  1. Politics
Sep 22, 2026, 11:12 AM

US denies visa for Iran media team to ‘hide truth’: FM spox

US denies visa for Iran media team to ‘hide truth’: FM spox

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said Monday that Washington’s refusal to issue visas for journalists and the media team accompanying President Masoud Pezeshkian to the UN General Assembly is an attempt to “hide the truth".

In a statement posted on his X account late on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, "Washington slammed its doors shut on journalists it dislikes at home and on foreign reporters whose voices it would rather silence, including the Iranian president’s communications team."

“When an administration slams its doors shut — even on American journalists it happens to dislike — and bars foreign reporters, including the Iranian president’s media team, whose voices it would rather silence, it is not managing access; it is trying to hide the truth and further its misinformation campaign by trampling on the right of access to information,” he emphasized.

“A nation that once took pride in tearing down the Iron Curtain now finds itself standing behind one of its own,” Baghaei added.

The United States had refused visas to parts of Pezeshkian’s high-level delegation, including his communications team, in an unprecedented hostile move by the Trump administration.

MNA

News ID 247969

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