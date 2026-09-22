  1. Politics
Sep 22, 2026, 8:49 AM

Pres. Pezeshkian leaves Tehran for New York to attend UNGA

Pres. Pezeshkian leaves Tehran for New York to attend UNGA

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for New York on Tuesday morning to attend the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, the world most prestigious assembly that convene leaders together there.

Pezeshkian was seen off by First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref, Deputy for International Relations at the Office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Hojjatoleslam Mohsen Qomi and a number of his Cabinet members.

During this visit, in addition to addressing the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Pezeshkian will meet and hold high-profile talks with the leaders of several countries attending the UNGA and will also hold meetings with influential political and cultural groups and figures.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

Pres. Pezeshkian leaves Tehran for New York to attend UNGA

The high-level general debate is scheduled for September 22–26 and September 28 in New York, bringing together world leaders to discuss major international challenges.

The session’s agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and other global issues.

MA/ 6954543

News ID 247962
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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