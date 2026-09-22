Pres. Pezeshkian leaves Tehran for New York to attend UNGA

Pezeshkian was seen off by First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref, Deputy for International Relations at the Office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Hojjatoleslam Mohsen Qomi and a number of his Cabinet members.

During this visit, in addition to addressing the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Pezeshkian will meet and hold high-profile talks with the leaders of several countries attending the UNGA and will also hold meetings with influential political and cultural groups and figures.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

The high-level general debate is scheduled for September 22–26 and September 28 in New York, bringing together world leaders to discuss major international challenges.

The session’s agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and other global issues.

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