Iran military spox dismisses CENTCOM cmdr. claim on Hormuz

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the senior spokesman for the Iranian armed forces added that this was less of a reality and more of “a failed psychological operation to boost the morale of the exhausted and fatigued forces of the terrorist U.S. army in the region and to justify America’s exorbitant financial and human costs,” noting that it could not alter the reality of the aggressive U.S. military’s withdrawal from the region.

He referred to regional developments, emphasizing that “the initiative in the Strait of Hormuz remains firmly in the hands of Iran’s powerful armed forces.”

MNA