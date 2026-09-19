  1. Politics
Sep 19, 2026, 10:51 PM

Iran military spox dismisses CENTCOM cmdr. claim on Hormuz

Iran military spox dismisses CENTCOM cmdr. claim on Hormuz

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – A senior military spokesman in Iran has dismissed the CENTCOM commander’s statements regarding the escort of oil tankers and the exit of one billion barrels of oil over the past two months as fabricated and lies.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the senior spokesman for the Iranian armed forces added that this was less of a reality and more of “a failed psychological operation to boost the morale of the exhausted and fatigued forces of the terrorist U.S. army in the region and to justify America’s exorbitant financial and human costs,” noting that it could not alter the reality of the aggressive U.S. military’s withdrawal from the region.

He referred to regional developments, emphasizing that “the initiative in the Strait of Hormuz remains firmly in the hands of Iran’s powerful armed forces.”

MNA

News ID 247886

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News