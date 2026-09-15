US government watchdog confirms hit to weapons stockpiles

The joint assessment, compiled by inspectors general from the Defense Department, State Department and USAID, offers Washington’s first official accounting of critical munitions depletion alongside extensive physical damage to American assets across the West Asia region, Al Jazeera reported.

According to expert estimates cited in the report, it will take defence contractors up to three years to restore advanced missile and interceptor stockpiles to pre-war levels.

The report also details widespread physical losses, revealing that Iranian strikes damaged or destroyed hundreds of structures across US bases in eight countries: Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Jordan. Dozens of American aircraft and drones were also damaged or destroyed in the strikes.

MNA