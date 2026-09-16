US House passes resolution to end Iran war for third time

This marks the third House vote on similar measures in recent months, with a small number of Republicans joining Democrats to pass the resolution by a 220-204 margin. While four Republicans supported previous efforts, that number rose to seven in the latest rollcall, Al Jazeera reported.

The legislative push follows a newly released CBO report estimating that the conflict has cost more than $38 billion since it began in late February, with expenses mounting by up to $3 billion monthly.

The report warns that sustained missile defense operations have heavily depleted US interceptor stockpiles, a shortfall that could take years to correct.

Enacted in the aftermath of the Vietnam War, the War Powers Act requires a president to secure congressional authorisation for prolonged military engagements.

While the US Constitution designates the president as commander in chief, the statutory mechanism allows lawmakers to mandate the withdrawal of forces, though any final measure faces an almost certain presidential veto.

MNA