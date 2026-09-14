Islamization of humanities and Imam Sadiq scientefic legacy

Every intellectual system, whether explicit or implicit, has an image of man, happiness, freedom, justice, and the end of life in its heart. From this perspective, the “Islamization of the humanities” does not mean the negation of knowledge, experience, reason, and human achievements, nor does it mean the superficial translation of religious words into existing theories; rather, it is an attempt to fundamentally rethink the sciences related to man, while simultaneously benefiting from revelation, reason, experience, history, and social realities.In this path, the legacy of Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS) has a distinguished position, because he has presented a great model of the connection between faith, rationality, dialogue, ethics, and knowledge production.

1. What is the purpose of the Islamization of the humanities? : Islamization of the humanities, in the strict sense, means rebuilding the foundations and orientations of the humanities based on a monotheistic view of man and the world. This approach has several important principles:Man is not merely an economic, biological, or pleasure-seeking being; but rather has dignity, freedom, reason, nature, responsibility, and the ability to excel.Society is not just a collection of material competitions; but is also an arena for the realization of justice, cooperation, morality, mutual rights, and social responsibility.Progress is not only an increase in wealth and power; but growth accompanied by justice, responsible freedom, security, a healthy family, mental health, and moral virtue.Science should serve man, not man at the service of soulless mechanisms of power, consumption, and profit.Therefore, the humanities, which have an Islamic horizon, seek to answer the real questions of the present era with a scientific method and at the same time with human and divine principles: How can we have a just economy? How should the rights of individuals and families be protected? How can we control and make power responsible? How did he elevate education from the transmission of information to the creation of a mature human being?

2. Imam Sadiq (AS): A model of religious rationality and scientific dialogue: Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS) lived in a period when the Islamic world was facing extensive scientific, cultural, and intellectual developments. The emergence of theological movements, encounters with diverse ideas, the spread of urbanization, and the increase in jurisprudential, ethical, and social questions had revealed the need for a profound scientific movement.In such an environment, Imam Sadiq (AS) created a scientific school whose main characteristic was the cultivation of responsible thinking. In this school, questioning was not suppressed; rather, it was guided in the light of evidence, politeness, truth-seeking, and ethics. His scientific legacy shows that genuine religion is not hostile to reason and research; rather, it considers reason a divine blessing and a tool for recognizing the truth.His Holiness presented lasting teachings in various fields such as jurisprudence, ethics, theology, interpretation, education, social relations, economics and law; teachings that can still inspire the reconstruction of the humanities today.

3. Science in the School of Imam Sadiq (AS): Science with Responsibility: One of the most important messages of the school of Imam Sadiq (AS) is that knowledge, if separated from ethics, may become a tool of domination, deception or discrimination. Useful science is a science that both illuminates the truth and helps to reform man and society.

This view is of particular importance for the humanities today. For example:Economics, if separated from justice and human dignity, can justify inequality and exploitation.If law is separated from ethics and fairness, it may become only a set of formal and soulless rules.If psychology and educational sciences ignore the truth of the soul, nature, family and human responsibility, they will remain incapable of fully understanding man.Public management and policy-making may sacrifice trust, justice, and social capital if they rely only on material efficiency.The school of Imam Sadiq (AS) teaches us that science must be accompanied by truth, justice, mercy, trustworthiness, and social responsibility.

4. Fundamental Elements of Humanities Inspired by the School of SadeghiEthics and Responsibility: Human freedom is linked to responsibility in the Islamic perspective. Man is free, but his freedom should not lead to harming others, the collapse of the family, the destruction of morality, or the violation of public rights.Family and Social Bonds: In Islamic civilization, the family is not simply a private unit; it is rather the center of education, affection, trust, and the transmission of values. Any development model that weakens the family will face emotional, educational, and social crises in the long run.

5. Islamization of the Humanities; Neither Imitation, Nor Isolation: The right path is neither complete imitation of imported models nor severing ties with global experience. Islamic humanities should benefit from authentic human achievements, but also criticize their foundations, goals, and effects.In this approach:Islamic texts are a source of inspiration and a basis for values;Reason is a tool for understanding, analysis, and reasoning;Field experience and research are essential for understanding the realities of society;Dialogue with global knowledge is necessary for scientific progress;Ethics and justice are the criteria for evaluating the applications of science.Therefore, Islamizing the humanities is not a project to produce slogans; rather, it is a scientific responsibility to build a theory, method, educational institution, applied research, and public policy that is commensurate with human dignity.

6. The global message of the school of Imam Sadiq (AS): Today's world is facing serious problems: the loneliness of modern man, the crisis of spirituality, class divisions, violence, social distrust, the collapse of the family, consumerism, and the transformation of man into a tool of technology and the market. In such circumstances, the message of Imam Sadiq (AS) can be inspiring for all humans:Science without ethics is not enough;Power without justice is dangerous;Freedom without responsibility is destructive;and religiosity without reason

MNA