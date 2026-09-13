  1. Technology
Sep 13, 2026, 10:20 AM

Russia expands nuclear team at Iran's Bushehr plant

Russia expands nuclear team at Iran's Bushehr plant

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev said 47 of the company's specialists have returned to the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran and Russia intends to raise that number to 150.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to increase the number of its specialists at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant to 150 in the near future, Interfax reported.

Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev said 47 of the company's specialists have so far returned to the Bushehr plant in Iran, and that Russia intends to raise the number to 150.

Currently the number is 47 specialists, and our goal is to reach 150, he told reporters on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

Likhachev also said the Dniprovska power transmission line leading to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been repaired by the Russian side, but its restart requires power supply from the Kyiv-controlled section, and no decision has yet been taken on the matter.

MNA 

News ID 247701

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