Iran ready to hold joint economic commission with S. Africa

In a meeting with the President of South Africa on the sidelines of BRICS meeting in New Delhi, India, Pezeshkian said" "To me, since I was young, South Africa and the late Nelson Mandela have always symbolized the struggle against oppression and racial discrimination; your current defense of the oppressed people of Palestine is truly remarkable and praiseworthy."

Noting the shared perspectives of both nations on international issues, the President emphasized: "We wish to expand our relations with South Africa across various sectors so that this shared vision may be promoted globally."

Inviting the South African President to visit Tehran, Pezeshkian added: "We are prepared to hold the joint commission meeting to advance our cooperative programs and to strengthen and develop ties between our countries."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, talked about the Iranian nation's resistance and steadfastness in the face of enemy aggression, stating, "Our relations with Iran have always been significant, and we are committed to further strengthening and expanding this relationship in the future."

Condemning Israel's actions in Gaza, the South African President said: "We consider ourselves duty-bound to support the Palestinian cause; the late Nelson Mandela himself emphasized the importance of supporting Palestine."

Ramaphosa also highlighted the importance of expanding economic cooperation between Iran and South Africa within the framework of BRICS, noting: "A joint economic commission could serve as a fruitful long-term strategy for materializing the economic agendas of both nations."

MNA/6946104