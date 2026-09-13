  1. Politics
Sep 13, 2026, 8:24 AM

Yemen strikes Saudi military base with missiles, drones

Yemen strikes Saudi military base with missiles, drones

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Yemeni military spokesman Yahya Saree said Yemen's armed forces struck a Saudi military base in Sharurah with a large volume of ballistic missiles and drones, hitting targets directly.

Yemen's armed forces said they carried out a military operation against a Saudi military base in the Sharurah area, targeting weapons depots and command and control rooms directing aggression against Yemen.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said the operation was carried out with a large volume of ballistic missiles and drones. "By God's grace, the intended targets were struck precisely and directly," he said.

Saree said the attack was carried out in response to Saudi Arabia's continued aggression against Yemen.

MNA 

News ID 247695

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