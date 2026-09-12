China’s Xi asks BRICS to help restore peace to West Asia

Addressing a BRICS summit in New Delhi on Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on BRICS members to play a greater role in efforts to end the ongoing war in West Asia, saying it has inflicted heavy losses on people across the region and runs counter to the interests of the international community.

Xi said China is ready to work with other members of the bloc to promote peace and help address the escalating situation in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region, according to Chinese state media.

Xi went on to say that the ongoing war, sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, had caused serious suffering and losses throughout the region and “does not serve the common interests of the international community.”

The Chinese president further described BRICS as a leading platform for the Global South, saying the group should promote greater self-reliance, technological innovation and development among emerging and developing countries.

China is set to take over the BRICS chairmanship next year and host the group’s 19th summit, Xi said.

BRICS summit: China’s Xi makes first visit to India in seven years

BRICS summit: China’s Xi makes first visit to India in seven years

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in India for the 18th BRICS summit as leaders emphasize the importance of expanding relations among member states in all fields, particularly in the economic and financial spheres.

Xi arrived in Delhi for the two-day BRICS summit earlier in the day. The summit was being attended by leaders from the BRICS member states, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

The grouping, established in 2009, has developed into a major forum for emerging and developing economies and represents more than 40 percent of the world’s population and nearly a quarter of the global economy.

MNA