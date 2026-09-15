Iran FM Araghchi to visit China for high-profile talks: spox

According to the spokesperson, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, will hold talks with Araghchi.

During this visit, Iranian and Chinese top diplomats will hold high-profile discussions and exchange views on bilateral relations as well as important regional and international issues.

Iran’s top diplomat will make a one-day visit to China on Wednesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the US, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Wednesday's meeting will mark their second in-person talks in the Chinese capital since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

Wang and Araghchi also attended the BRICS summit in the Indian capital New Delhi over the weekend.

The US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on February 28, 2026, targeting government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructures.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases across the region.

The conflict has since expanded across the region, while diplomatic efforts have continued to end the hostilities.

MNA