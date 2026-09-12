Iran urges real reform of global governance at BRICS Summit

Addressing a closed-door meeting of BRICS leaders in New Delhi on Saturday, Pezeshkian said the theme of the summit, “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism,” has taken on added importance amid growing global interdependence and the simultaneous return of unilateralism, pressure and the weaponization of financial and technological systems.

If the UN Charter cannot protect nations against the unlawful use of force, and if international rules are binding on some while open to interpretation by others, one cannot speak of genuine multilateralism, so that multilateralism would be meaningless, the president underlined.

Pezeshkian emphasized that "inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism" are much more important in the contemporary world of today.

He pointed to a growing contradiction in the international system, saying greater interdependence is occurring alongside a return to unilateralism, pressure and the use of financial and technological systems as instruments of political power. He warned that these trends undermine global governance.

The Iranian president said the credibility of any governance system depends on its ability to protect the rights of all countries, regardless of size or power. He argued that genuine multilateralism is impossible if the UN Charter cannot protect nations against unlawful use of force or if international rules are binding on some countries but open to interpretation for others.

He said Tehran has experienced the consequences of such double standards, referring to the military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran and damage to civilian and vital infrastructure.

He highlighted the situation of civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, saying the international system must be capable of protecting human life and national sovereignty against war, genocide and aggression. He called for reforms that produce practical changes.

President Pezeshkian outlined four priorities for global governance: equal respect for national sovereignty and international law; reform of global institutions, including the UN Security Council and international financial bodies; economic cooperation through national currencies, independent payment mechanisms and the New Development Bank; and action against unilateral sanctions.

He called for BRICS coordination in defending the UN Charter, expanding economic and financial cooperation, and strengthening collaboration in science, technology, energy and food security.

Pezeshkian stressed that lasting security cannot be achieved by ensuring safety for some while leaving others exposed to insecurity. He urged BRICS to oppose attacks on civilian infrastructure, including peaceful nuclear facilities.

On Palestine, he said the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination and security, urging BRICS to play an active role in ending occupation and supporting legitimate rights.

He added that BRICS should resist external pressure, strengthen coordination and establish a permanent secretariat to improve implementation of common decisions and closer cooperation among members more effectively.

President Pezeshkian concluded that Iran is ready to cooperate toward a world in which power does not replace law, sanctions do not replace cooperation, war does not replace dialogue, and monopoly does not replace participation.

MNA