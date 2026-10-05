2 police officers martyred in a terrorist attack in SE Iran

Terrorists attacked an Iranian police patrol in Bampur, southeastern Iran, with initial reports indicating that two officers were martyred, according to the informed source.

Law enforcement forces have launched an operation in the scene of incident to track down and identify the armed perpetrators, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.

Following the terrorist attack, Second Warrant Officer Amir-Hossein Ghasemi and First Sergeant Nezam Dastgoshadeh were martyred, and another police officer was injured.

The attack targeted a patrol from the Nokjo police station of the Bampour County Police Command along the Bampour–Iranshahr road as officers were conducting a security patrol and protecting local residents.

Second Lieutenant Amirhossein Qasemi and First Sergeant Nezam Dastgoshadeh were killed in the attack, while another police officer was wounded.

Following the attack, security forces launched an operation to identify and arrest those responsible. The armed assailants are being pursued in the area, with further details expected to be released as the operation continues.

Bampour County is located in the southern part of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, with Bampour city serving as its administrative center. The county was separated from Iranshahr County and established as an independent administrative unit in November 2018.

MNA