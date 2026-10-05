Armenian FM Mirzoyan meets with Araghchi in Tehran for talks

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on hosts of issues, including bilateral relations, recent regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei had announced the visit of Armenian foreign minister to Tehran.

This visit takes place within the framework of ongoing consultations between Iran and Armenia aimed at expanding bilateral relations and strengthening regional peace and security, Baghaei stipulated.

During the visit, the Armenian foreign minister will meet with senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss and exchange views on ways to develop and expand bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan, as well as regional cooperation in the South Caucasus, he added.

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