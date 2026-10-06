Yemen hits Saudi gatherings in Taiz with 20 strikes

A Yemeni military source said Yemen's armed forces targeted gatherings of the "Saudi enemy" in the area between Ras al-Arah and al-Saqya with more than 20 attacks.

The source added that following these attacks, dozens were killed or wounded, and a number of vehicles were also set on fire.

According to the military source, whose name and position were not mentioned, a large number of those wounded in the attacks were transferred to hospitals in Aden and Lahj.

The source also described repeated fake news from aggressor networks as a sign of their defeat, saying these networks are trying to feed their audiences with fabricated victories.

The military source stressed that Yemen's armed forces continue their achievements in pushing gatherings of Saudi forces out of the districts of Taiz province.

MNA